A Kern County Superior Court jury found on Wednesday that the City of Taft was not in breach of contract in the 2013 Taft Union High school shooting, the Taft Midway Driller has learned.
The verdict was reached about 3 p.m. after 45 minutes of deliberations.
The jurors were polled after the verdict was announced and it was unanimous.
The trial started on June 12 with jury selection.
The city was sued by the Taft Union High School District in the aftermath of the shooting of Bo Cleveland shooting by Bryan Oliver.
The TUHSD alleged that the city was in breach of contract because the school resource officer Doug Hallmark was not on campus on the morning of Jan. 13, 2013 when Oliver shot Cleveland.
Hallmark was assigned to TUHS under a contract with the city.
Hallmark had been delayed at his Frazier Park home by weather when Oliver, then 16, took a shotgun on to the campus and shot Cleveland in a classroom in the science building.
Cleveland, also 16 at the time, was seriously injured and underwent multiple surgeries in the months after the shooting.
TUHS was sued on behalf of Cleveland and ordered to pay $2 million.
Oliver pleaded no contest to a charge of unpremeditated murder and sentenced to 27 years and four months in state prison.
He will be eligible for parole in January 2027.
