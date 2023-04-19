Ron Pierce will be inducted into the Taft Union Hall of Fame on April 29.
Pierce was born in Amarillo, Texas. His father died when he was seven. He attended Amarillo schools until his family moved from Texas to Salem, Oregon and on to Napa, California, where he finished the eighth grade. His mother moved the family to Taft, where he attended high school, graduating in 1970. A friend had introduced him to the teachings of martial arts after the death of his father, and Ron remained very active in martial arts training, earning his first black belt in Kenpo as he entered his freshman year. During high school, he began to study Karate.
After graduation from Taft High in 1970, Ron continued his education at Taft College, continuing to pursue his martial arts training and teaching. After graduation from TC in 1972, he went to a Denver, Colorado trade school that specialized in business, hoping to become a teacher, but his aspirations of becoming a school teacher were overshadowed when he met his wife and lifelong partner, Deborah.
While in Denver, Ron continued to train in martial arts, to teach in his studio, and he began to work with the Denver Police Department in their Crime Victims Program. Ron and Deborah eventually settled in San Diego, California. After several years in San Diego, Ron moved his family to Murrieta, California, where he was able to open his own tire business while continuing his personal martial arts training and teaching aspiring students.
From 1992 to 2013, Ron taught seminars geared toward combative tactics to the US Capitol Police and the FBI and Secret Service personnel in Washington, DC, while continuing to run his tire business on the west coast. In 2002, he obtained the level of Grand Master, and in 2009, he received the level of Judon (10th Degree Black Belt and Great Grandmaster title).
From 2003 to 2021, Ron worked for the Sergeant of Arms of the US Capitol. After retirement, he continued teaching the US Capitol Police, the Washington, DC police, and other law enforcement personnel—all the while organizing and conducting his own training seminars on two coasts. He retired from the government in 2021.
Over the course of his life, Ron has obtained numerous Black Belts, including several Master and Grand Master titles in Martial Arts Disciplines: Kajukenbo, Black Lotus Style, Black Dragon System, Ninjutsu, Hapkido, Goju-Ryu, Taekwondo, Arnis-Escrima-Kali, and Tai Chi Chuan Arts. He has taught over 160 seminars and participated in over 120 Martial Arts Tournaments where he finished in the top three. As of today, he has over 21,000 students worldwide who he has assisted in obtaining black belts. Of those 21,000 students, 2,000 are currently under his leadership. Ron has been nominated and inducted into many Black Belt Halls of Fame, including the United States Martial Arts Hall of Fame.
