The Kern County Fire Department announced the passing of a fire caption on Thursday.
Brian Falk, 47, was a 20-year veteran of the department.
"Our hearts break to announce the passing of Captain Brian Falk," the KCFD said in a social media release. "Our thoughts, prayers, and condolences are with his family, friends, and colleagues."
No details of his passing were released.
It was the second death to hit the department in just four days.
The department was already morning the death of a young seasonal firefighter who died on Monday from injuries he suffered in a vehicle accident in late June.
Adrian Agnor was assigned to KCFD air operations.
Flags at all stations were already flying at half staff in honor of Agnor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.