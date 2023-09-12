The Kern County Fire Department will be hosting a Firefighter Recruitment event on Thursday, September 14, at 6 p.m. at the Olive Drive Fire Training Facility at 5642 Victor Street. The KCFD will be giving information about what to study before taking the written test, what the physical demands of the job will be, and what a typical day might look like at a fire station. The KCFD will also have fire equipment and tools on hand to check out, and newly hired firefighters available to answer specific questions about their experience in the fire department.
For further information, contact the Public Information Office at (661) 330-0133 or fireinfo@kerncountyfire.org
