The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in limiting unnecessary in-person contact and ensuring deputies are available to respond to in-progress and life-threatening calls for service.
Reporting parties are asked to use the KCSO online reporting system if the crime being reported is not in-progress
To access the online reporting system, please go to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office home page at www.kernsheriff.org. On the main page, select the icon titled “Online Reporting.” Follow the instructions, and you will be able to process your report.
Deputies will continue to address crime in Kern County and respond to calls for service. The KCSO is asking for the community’s understanding and assistance with limiting in-person contact as much as possible by allowing deputies to obtain information needed for the investigation by phone. If there is evidence for any crime that can be gathered by deputies responding to the location, they will respond and process the scene.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting its duties as it always has other than trying to limit in-person contact as much as possible for the protection of both the community and Sheriff’s employees from COVID-19. The Sheriff’s Office is monitoring the situation closely while working in partnership with local, state, and federal partners to ensure the safety of everyone involved.
