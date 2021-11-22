The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking student cadets for its upcoming Corrections Officer CORE Course in January 2022!
If you are interested in a career in law enforcement, the first step is to sign up for the STC CORE Entry Level Exam. Testing begins later this month.
Seating is limited. Applicants should RSVP as soon as possible by calling 661-868-1677 or emailing RTC@kernsheriff.org.
Graduates from the CORE Academy will be eligible to apply for lateral entry Detentions Deputy positions with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and Correctional Officer positions with other law enforcement agencies within the state.
