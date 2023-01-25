Kern County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a carjacking that occurred in the Taft area early Wednesday
The Kern County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the victim was carjacked in the Taft area at gunpoint.
" One of the suspects drove the victim around and discharged a handgun in the air at one point. The victim was later released in the Fellows area," the news release said.
The victim was apparently not injured.
One suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, a blue/green 2010 Subaru Forrester with California license plate 8GES143, and the other suspect fled in a white Nissan Altima or Nissan Maxima four-door sedan. The suspects were last seen going northbound towards Fellows.
Both suspects were described as wearing black hats, black sweaters, and dark-colored pants. Both suspects also had bandanas covering their faces.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
