Kern County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a stabbing that occurred in South Taft Thursday evening.
According to the KCSO, a male adult was stabbed multiple times just before 6 p.m. in the 400 block of Wood Street.
A sheriff's spokesman said the victim was taken to Kern Medical for treatment.
He suffered several stab wounds but was expected to survive.
No information on a suspect was provided to deputies, the spokesman said.
