Kern County hasn’t officially decided to abandon the building that currently houses the Kern County Sheriff’s Taft substation, but it is looking for a new location in Taft.
Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivener said another study is planned for the structure but confirmed that the county is looking for a new site.
The substation is currently located in at 315 North Lincoln Street in a building that has been damaged by soil settlement.
The building is part of a two-structure complex built in the 1980s that once housed the court plus numerous county offices.
All have since been moved.
The substation and court building were closed in June of last year when a natural gas leak caused by soil settlement forced the evacuation of the buildings.
Since then, deputies have been working out of the substation.
In late March, the substation was closed to the public and civilian personnel were relocated to other locations.
Scrivner said the county is still studying the feasibility of repairing the substation building.
“We’ve done one engineering study and we’re getting ready to do another study,” he said Thursday while in Taft for the State of the City luncheon.
The county is still considering its options.
“It could include repairs or it could be relocation,” Scrivner said.
In the meantime, the supervisor said, “there are some buildings the Sheriff is looking at in Taft.”
