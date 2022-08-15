The Kern County Sheriff's Office is warning Taft-area residents of armed robberies by people posing as law enforcement officers.
"We've received reports of armed robberies in the area of Taft...where suspects were wearing tan shirts and badges," the KCSO said in a social media post. "The suspects took money. Although the victims were not injured we would like to make it known that our deputies will never ask for money."
Bilingual dispatchers are available for anyone who calls 911 and "all community members who are a victim of a crime have the right to service regardless of language or immigration status."
The Sheriff emphasized deputies will never ask for money when they contact anyone.
The KCSO also carried a link to a public service announcement on how to identify a real Sheriff's deputy.
patrol vehicles will have light bars on the top of the vehicle and a badge logo on the door. license plates that say “CA EXEMPT.”
Deputies wear uniforms with a name on the upper right front side on the uniform and a sheriff’s badge logo on the upper left. You can also ask for a badge number from a deputy.
Officials said, if you believe you are contacted or pulled over by someone who is not a law enforcement officer, call 911.
