The Kern County Sheriff's Office is seeking s suspected copper wire theif in the Buttonwillow area. ON thursday about 9:45 a.m., the KCSO received information that a suspect in multiple copper wire thefts was in the area of Tracy Ave. and Highway 58. The suspect began fleeing from private security who were in the area. Patrol deputies and detectives with the Rural Crime Investigations Unit responded and with the help of CHP, located the suspect vehicle abandoned on a dirt road south of Highway 58 and Brandt Rd.
The vehicle involved was determined to be a stolen vehicle out of the Bakersfield area. Deputies and detectives, with assistance from the KCSO Air and K9 Units, searched the area for the suspect, but were unable to locate him. This case is still under investigation and detectives are trying to confirm the identity of the suspect. The vehicle matches the description of a vehicle used in several thefts in the past week.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 661-861-3110.
