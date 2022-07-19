The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman Paulette Kaye Adema.
Adema was last seen in the Taft area on May 2, 2020.
She is described as white female aged 66 years old standing 5-9 and weighing 150 lbs.
She has brown hair and brown eyes.
It is unknown what Adema is wearing.
If anyone has information regarding Adema's whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line (661) 322-4040. Refer to case 2020-00065644.
