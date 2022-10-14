Law enforcement officers from numerous agencies made a traffic stop on a car traveling on I-5 near
the Grapevine on Tuesday and seized more than 4000,000 fentanyl-laced tablets several pounds of fentanyl powder and other drugs and controlled substances.
Two Southern California men in the car were arrested.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office said it was a result of a multiagency Domestic Highway Enforcement (DHE) operation along Interstate 5 and Highway 99 in Kern County that included the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, Orange County Sheriff’s Department, and the Department of Fish and Wildlife..
The KCSO said officers made an enforcement stop on a passenger vehicle traveling on northbound Interstate 5 near Laval Road. During the investigation, Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy’s K9 partner alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.
When officers searched, they found a large amount of illegal drugs and called out narcotics investigators.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office, KC-HIDTA Task Force responded and assumed the investigation. Further search of the vehicle and suspected narcotics packaging revealed the presence of approximately 428,348 pills counterfeit (M-30) fentanyl laced pills,eight kilograms of powder fentanyl, 2.5 lbs. of Xanax pills, and one pound of Ecstasy pills.
Timothy Evora-Vigil, age 22, from Bell and Marvin Sanchez, 25 from El Monte were arrested for numerous narcotics related charges, and conspiracy and booked into the Kern County Sheriff’s Office jail
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.