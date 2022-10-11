•Item No. 2 AM session:
The Board proclaimed November and December 2022 as Kern County Cares Canned Food
Drive months in Kern County.
•Item No. 3 AM session:
The Board proclaimed October 2022 as Retirement Security Month in Kern County
•Item No. 6 AM session:
The Board approved Aging and Adult Services utilizing unanticipated revenue from the California Department of Aging for additional Title III and fall prevention programs to assist and support Kern County seniors through December of 2024.
•Item No. 19 AM session:
The Board approved an agreement with the Bakersfield Police Department for services dedicated to combating homelessness in partnership with Behavioral Health and Recovery Services’ homeless co-response programs through June of 2023.
•Item No. 21 AM session:
The Board approved Behavioral Health and Recovery Services extending the Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission to support increased access to mental health services for Kern County Superintendent of Schools students through December of 2026.
•Item No. 31 AM session:
The Board approved an agreement with Western Truck School to provide Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act job training in commercial truck driving programs through June of 2023.
•Item No. 33 AM session:
The Board approved a cooperative agreement with California Fire Foundation and Kern County Fire Fighters Union Local 1301 to participate in the Supplying Aid to Victims of Emergency (SAVE) program in the form of gift cards for disaster victim assistance.
•Item No. 36 – 38 AM session:
The Board approved the Fire Department appropriating unanticipated Homeland Security grant funds for the purchase of operational preparedness equipment to better protect and serve Kern County residents.
•Item No. 46 AM session:
The Board approved the Kern County Library continuing to participate in the California State Library Career Online High School Program.
•Item No. 55 AM session:
The Board approved an agreement with the California Department of Public Health for the Tobacco Control Program through June of 2023.
•Item No. 58 AM session:
The Board approved an agreement with California Department of Public Health for Maternal, Child and Adolescent Health and Black Infant Health programs through June of 2023.
•Item No. 61 AM session:
The Board approved a resolution establishing decreased public access hours for the Sheriff’s Office Records Section due to continued low staffing levels and to ensure mandates are met.
The following hours will go into effect Monday, October 17, 2022: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily with no impact to hours worked by employees.
•Item No. 11 PM session:
The Board approved a resolution authorizing Public Works to submit regional applications to the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecyle) for the Household Hazardous Waste Grant Program
•Item No. 19 PM session:
The Board approved an agreement with Flood Bakersfield Ministries, Inc. for a rural navigation center and to extend the term of the agreement through December of 2024.
•Item No. 22 PM session:
•The Board voted to contribute $1,500 to Casa Esperanza Transitional Home for Women, $1,250 to Bear Mountain Recreation and Park District, $250 to support the Lamont Weedpatch Fall Festival, and $250 to Kern High School District for leadership programs at Del Oro High School.
•Item No. 28 PM session:
•The Board approved an agreement with Kern Law Enforcement Association to provide a monthly housing allowance for deputies living in and assigned to outlying area substations, effective October 22, 2022.
