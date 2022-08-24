The Kern County Board of Supervisors met today as scheduled for Tuesday’s August 23, 2022, Board Meeting. Supervisor Phillip Peters (District 1), Chairman Zack Scrivner (District 2), Supervisor Mike Maggard (District 3), Supervisor David Couch (District 4), and Supervisor Leticia Perez (District 5) were in attendance. For information on how to address the Board on a specific agenda item or provide general public comment, please click here.
Meeting Highlights:
•Item No. 1 AM session:
*The Board proclaimed September 2022 as National Suicide Prevention Month in Kern County.
•Item No. 2 AM session:
The Board proclaimed September 2022 as Recovery Month in Kern County.
Item No. 3 AM session:
The Board proclaimed September 9, 2022 as Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder Awareness Day in Kern County.
Item No. 4 AM session:
The Board proclaimed September 2022 as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in Kern County.
Item No. 10 AM session:
The Board approved an agreement with Kern Around the Clock Foundation for Fall Prevention Program services through June of 2024.
Item No. 11 AM session:
The Board approved an agreement with Ridgecrest Regional Hospital, Inc. for Title III-B Information and Assistance services for eastern Kern County through June of 2023.
Item No. 20 AM session:
The Board authorized Behavioral Health and Recovery Services to apply for the Behavioral Health Continuum Infrastructure Program grant funding issued by the Department of Health Care Services for the construction of a youth crisis stabilization unit in Bakersfield.
Item No. 22 AM session:
The TRUTH Act community forum was conducted in accordance with Government Code Section 7283.1(d) regarding local law enforcement agency’s interaction with United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement in 2021.
Item No. 34 AM session:
The Board approved the termination of the local health emergency declared on September 21, 2021 and ratified on September 28, 2021 due to the potentially hazardous conditions that existed due to the French Fire in Kern County.
Item No. 48 AM session:
The Board approved the Veterans’ Service Department’s request for waiver of application and use fees on behalf of the California Veterans Assistance Foundation for the 2022 Kern County Veterans Stand Down to be held at Stramler Park.
Item No. 50 Closed Session:
The Board voted to appoint Samuel Lux as the next Director of Kern County Public Works, effective August 27, 2022.
Mr. Lux has Bachelor of Science Degrees in both Accounting and Civil Engineering and is licensed as a Civil Engineer in the State of California. Mr. Lux has worked with the County as an Engineer since 2011, served as the Assistant Director of Public Works for the last four years, and has served as interim Director of Public works since April 30 of this year. Prior to his career with the County, Mr. Lux worked for eight years in the private industry as a Civil Engineer.
The Board considered public testimony on three items brought forward by Kern County’s Planning and Natural Resources Department in response to the ruling on the Oil and Gas Permitting Program Ordinance and the Supplemental Recirculated Environmental Impact Report (2020/2021).
The items include changes to mitigation measures that deal with the removal of legacy oilfield equipment to mitigate the loss of agricultural land, the establishment of a voluntary contribution to a Disadvantaged Drinking Water Fund, and the execution of an amended Emission Reduction Agreement with the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.
After taking extensive public testimony both verbally and written, the Board voted to adopt staff’s recommended amendments to Mitigation Measures included in the final Supplemental Recirculated Environmental Impact Report for Title 19 of the Kern County Zoning Ordinance – Chapter 19.98 Oil and Gas Activities and related actions.
Item No. 12 PM session:
The Board approved the notice of completion for pedestrian and bike path improvements on Lake Isabella Boulevard, Lake Isabella.
Item No. 19 PM session:
The County Administrative Office provided a progress report to the Board on a potential fiber optic infrastructure project by SiFi Networks in unincorporated metro Bakersfield, Lamont, Fuller Acres and adjacent communities at no cost to the County.
For more information, please read the full Board letter here.
Item No. 21 AM session:
The Board approved agreements with California Veterans Assistance and Flood Bakersfield Ministries for homeless services under the Homeless Housing Assistance and Prevention Round Two Program through June of 2024.
Item No. 23 PM session:
The Board voted to contribute $1,000 to the ShePower Leadership Academy to support MLKcommUNITY Initiative back to school event.
Item No. 24 PM session:
The Board voted to contribute $250 worth of school supplies to the Boys and Girls Club for the Back2School Supply Drive.
Item No. 25 PM session:
The Board voted to contribute $1,000 to Shelter on the Hill to support fundraiser events for services regarding lost and abandoned animals in the Frazier Mountain communities.
Item No. 30 PM session:
The Board approved a resolution authorizing General Services to accept more than $2 million of Clean California Local Grant funding from the California Department of Transportation.
This grant, in partnership with the Lost Hills Community Foundation, which is contributing $403,963 to the project, will provide for improvements to the Lost Hills Park.
Learn more by reading the Board letter here.
•Item No. 31 PM session:
The Board approved a resolution authorizing General Services to accept more than $4.2 million of Clean California Local Grant funding from the California Department of Transportation.
This grant will provide for improvements to Heritage Park.
Lean more by reading the Board letter here.
Budget Hearings are scheduled for August 30, 2022, at 9 a.m. The next Regular Board Meeting is scheduled for September 13, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
