Kern County Board of Supervisors met today as scheduled for Tuesday’s March 14, 2023, Board Meeting. Supervisor Phillip Peters (District 1), Supervisor Zack Scrivner (District 2), Chairman Jeff Flores (District 3), Supervisor David Couch (District 4), and Supervisor Leticia Perez (District 5) were in attendance.
Meeting Highlights:
•Item No. 2 AM session:
The Board voted to proclaim March 20 – 24, 2023 as Adult Education Week in Kern County.
Item No. 3 AM session:
The Board voted to proclaim March 2023 as March for Meals Month in Kern County.
Item No. 4 AM session:
The Board voted to proclaim March 25, 2023 as Touch-A-Truck, a free hands-on family experience day at the Beale Memorial Library.
Item No. 12 AM session:
The Board approved an agreement with Kern County Libraries to provide technology-related assistance services to older adults and adults with disabilities.
Item No. 23 AM session:
The Board approved an agreement between Behavioral Health and Recovery Services and Clinica Sierra Vista to provide medication assisted treatment at community health clinics through June of 2026.
Item No. 30 AM session:
The Board heard a report from the County Administrative Office on Fiscal Year 2023 – 2024 Budget Development and the proposed General Fund contribution guideline..
Item No. 31 AM session:
The Board heard a presentation on the American Rescue Plan Community Investment Dashboard, which showcases ARPA spending and projects.
Item No. 47 AM session:
The Board voted to accept and recognize unanticipated revenue from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grant (with some County match) to purchase ten Advance Life Support (ALS) monitors/automated external defibrillators to serve Kern County residents.
Item No. 47A AM session:
The Board ratified a proclamation of local emergency declared on Sunday, March 11, 2023 by Kern County’s Chief Administrative Officer.
This now authorizes County staff to request support in response to recent and ongoing severe flooding under the California Disaster Assistance Act.
All evacuation warnings and orders remain in place. Please subscribe to Ready Kern to stay up to date with the latest information at kerncountyfire.org.
Item No. 48 AM session:
The Board heard a report from Human Services on the Kern County Cares Canned Food Drive in benefit of the Golden Empire Gleaners.
Item No. 73 Closed Session:
The Board voted unanimously (5-0) to appoint Joshua Champlin as the interim director of Public Works, effective March 15, 2023.
The Board would like to thank the outgoing director of Public Works, Samuel Lux, for his service, and welcome Mr. Champlin to his new role.
Item No. 1 PM session:
The Board voted to proclaim March 19 – 25, 2023 as National Surveyors’ Week in Kern County.
Items No. 12 – 15 PM session:
The Board held a series of protest hearings of costs incurred for various nuisance abatement work throughout unincorporated Kern County.
This effort supports the enhancement of quality-of-life for Kern County residents.
Item No. 32 PM session:
The Board voted to contribute $500 to the Kern High School District in support of the Centennial High School Baseball Program.
Item No. 33 PM session:
The Board voted to contribute $2,500 to Save Tehachapi’s Orphaned Pets Inc. to support the Fixin’ Feral Felines volunteer group.
Item No. 34 PM session:
The Board voted to contribute $500 to the Foothill High School Athletic Hall of Fame Inc. in support of Foothill High School.
The next Regular Board Meeting is scheduled for March 28, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
