Meeting Highlights:
•Item No. 3 AM session:
The Board proclaimed April 2022 as Donate Life Awareness Month in Kern County.
•Item No. 4 AM session:
The Board proclaimed March 2022 as March for Meals Month in Kern County.
•Item No. 5 AM session:
The Board presented a Certificate of Recognition honoring Garces Memorial High School’s Men’s Soccer Team as 2022 State CIF Southern California Division-III Champions and for their exemplary public service and civic contributions to Kern County.
•Item No. 13 AM session:
The Board approved an agreement with Bakersfield City School District to provide Prepare U program services for fourth through eighth grade students through June of 2027.
Item No. 29 AM session:
The Board approved a Master Worksite Agreement with Laborers of the Harvest for placement of participants in transitional jobs for its Rural Food Recovery Job Skills Training Program through March of 2023.
• Item No. 30 AM session:
The Board approved an agreement with Foundation for California Community Colleges for the provision of third-party human resources and payroll services for paid work experience participants enrolled in the Rural Food Recovery Job Skills Training Program through March of 2023.
•Item No. 39 – 40 AM session:
The Board authorized the Kern County Library to apply for and accept the Wonderful Community Grant - “Wonderful Opportunities at the Wasco Branch Library” in the amount of $4,000, and to apply for and accept the Wonderful Community Grant - “Books on the Move” in the amount of $50,000 to acquire a community outreach vehicle.
Item No. 42 AM session:
•The Board authorize the Kern County Library to apply for and accept the Dia de los Ninos/Dia de los Libros grant in the amount of $5,500.
Item No. 43 AM session:
The Board authorized the Kern County Library to apply for and accept the Library Innovation Lab grant in the amount of $5,000.
•Item No 51 AM session:
The Board approved an agreement with California Farmworker’s Foundation for COVID-19 testing services to extend through June of 2022.
•Item No. 55, Closed Session:
The Board voted unanimously (5-0) to appoint Lito Morillo as the next Director of Human Services, effective April 9, 2022. Mr. Morillo has a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Public Administration from CSU Bakersfield and has served as the Director of Aging and Adult Services since 2011. Prior to serving as Director of Aging and Adult Services, Mr. Morillo worked for the Department of Human Services for over six years.
The Board is grateful for the leadership and integrity Mr. Morillo has demonstrated over the last 11 years at Aging and Adult Services and looks forward to his continued success as the Director of Human Services.
•Item No. 7 – 11 PM session:
The Board allocated more than $433,000 in federal funding for Emergency Solutions Grants to the Bakersfield Rescue Mission to provide emergency shelter assistance, Bethany Services, Inc. dba Bakersfield to provide emergency shelter, homelessness prevention, and rapid re-housing assistance, Flood Bakersfield Ministries, Inc. to provide street outreach and homeless management information system assistance, and Women’s Center High Desert, Inc. to provide emergency shelter assistance and rapid re-housing assistance.
•Item No. 43 PM session:
The Board appropriated more than $6,039,000 in unanticipated revenue from the Department of Treasury’s Emergency Rental Assistance Round Two Program for rental and utility assistance.
•Item No. 45 PM session:
The Board voted to contribute $400 to Shafter Chamber of Commerce to support the 73rd State of the City address event.
•Item No. 60 PM session:
The Board approved an amendment with Kern Law Enforcement Association to extend the $25,000 lateral Deputy Sheriff hiring bonuses for another three years, as well as include a one-time $5,000 relocation stipend to cover the expenses of any lateral hire relocating to Kern County. This will continue to bolster the competitiveness of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office recruitment efforts, assisting in the County’s commitment to filling all vacancies within KCSO.
The next Regular Board Meeting is scheduled for April 5, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
