The Kern County Board of Supervisors met today as scheduled for Tuesday’s June 27, 2023, Board Meeting. Supervisor Phillip Peters (District 1), Supervisor Zack Scrivner (District 2), Chairman Jeff Flores (District 3), Supervisor David Couch (District 4), and Supervisor Leticia Perez (District 5) were in attendance. For information on how to address the Board on a specific agenda item or provide general public comment, please click here.
Meeting Highlights:
- Item No. 1 AM session:
- The Board proclaimed July 2023 as Books in Motion, a summer dance and literacy program.
- View the 2023 Books in Motion performance schedule here.
- Items No. 10 – 11 AM session:
- The Board approved agreements with College Community Services and Special Treatment, Education, and Prevention Services, Inc. to increase funding for the provision of outpatient substance use disorder treatment services for residents living in Lake Isabella, Mojave, Ridgecrest, Taft, Tehachapi, and Wasco.
- Items No. 12 – 13 AM session:
- The Board approved agreements with Bakersfield Recovery services Inc. and Westcare California Inc. to increase funding for the provision of adult residential and outpatient substance use treatment services.
- Item No. 14 AM session:
- The Board approved an agreement with The Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity to provide outreach and supportive services through June of 2025.
- Item No. 15 AM session:
- The Board approved an agreement with the California Department of Public Health to receive funding to implement the Youth Suicide Reporting and Crisis Response Pilot Program through June of 2025.
- Item No. 16 AM session:
- The Board approved an agreement with Sierra Sands Unified School District to provide Behavioral Health and Recovery Services access at school sites for outpatient substance use and mental health services to students.
- Items No. 22 – 24 AM session:
- The Board approved agreements with Clinica Sierra Vista to provide outpatient substance use disorder treatment services for adults living in Bakersfield, Delano, and Lamont.
- Item No. 25 AM session:
- The Board unanimously approved (5-0) the Preliminary Recommended Budget for Fiscal year 2023-2024, which continues to support the County’s goal of providing quality services to the public.
- Read the Board letter here, and entire Preliminary Recommended Budget here.
- Watch today’s presentation in full here.
- There will be an evening budget discussion meeting on Monday, July 24, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the Kern County Board Chambers.
- Item No. 26 AM session:
- The Board voted to establish capital assets for the acquisition of vehicles and other equipment prior to the adoption of the Fiscal Year 2023-2024 County Budget.
- Learn more here.
- Item No. 31 AM session:
- The Board voted to accept a grant from the State Department of Health Care for the Medi-Cal Health Enrollment Navigators Project.
- Item No. 32 AM session:
- The Board voted to accept a grant from the California Coverage and Health Initiatives and approve a revenue agreement for the provision of Medi-Cal outreach and enrollment services for Kern County older adults through June of 2024.
- Item No. 34 AM session:
- The Board approved an agreement with Aspiranet to provide the Family Urgent Response System – Mobile Response Team services to current or former foster youth and their caregivers through June of 2026.
- Items No. 8 – 11 PM session:
- The Board held a series of protest hearings for costs incurred for various nuisance abatement work throughout unincorporated Kern County.
- This effort supports the enhancement of quality-of-life for Kern County residents.
- Item. No. 17 PM session:
- The Board approved the request for confirmation and necessity and authorization to complete emergency road and bridge maintenance as well as other repair activities in response to the declared local emergency due to March severe weather events.
- Item No. 19 PM session:
- The Kern County Administrative Office provided information on parks funding to the Board at the request of Supervisor David Couch.
- Watch the presentation here.
- Item No. 20 PM session:
- The Board voted to contribute $500 to Mountain Communities Chamber of Commerce to support improvements in the Frazier Park area.
- Item No. 24 PM session:
- The Board voted to contribute $500 to Flood Bakersfield Ministries, Inc. to assist with outreach efforts to address homelessness.
- Item No. 25 PM session:
- The Board voted to contribute $1,000 to Chabad Bakersfield for the Central Valley Holocaust Memorial.
- Item No. 31 PM session:
- The Board voted to identify an apparent low, responsive, and responsible bid and approve a contract with Progressive Design Playgrounds dba PDPlay, for the Lost Hills Park Beautification.
- Learn more about the improvements here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.