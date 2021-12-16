The Kern County Board of Supervisors met as scheduled for Tuesday’s December 14, 2021 Board Meeting. Chairman Phillip Peters (District 1), Supervisor Zack Scrivner (District 2), Supervisor Mike Maggard (District 3), Supervisor David Couch (District 4), and Supervisor Leticia Perez (District 5) were in attendance. Board meetings have resumed in-person attendance at full capacity seating inside the Board Chamber.
Items No. 2 AM session:
The Board proclaimed January 2022 as National Eligibility Workers Recognition Month in Kern County.
Item No. 7 AM session:
Kern County Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan updated the Board on Kern County’s current standing regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic, latest California Department of Public Health guidelines, COVID-19 vaccination distribution among residents, local COVID-19 case numbers and projections, and plans to combat a potential surge.
Eligible residents can get vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Kern County Fairgrounds short-term clinic Tuesday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. This is a walk-up clinic, and the Pfizer vaccine is being administered.
Eligible residents are encouraged to make an appointment at MyTurn.Ca.Gov
Watch the entire presentation at https://youtu.be/_VNaLV3Fpjg
Items No. 17 – 19 AM session:
The Board allocated an increase of federal funding totaling $420,000 in support of occupational job training programs for residents through High Desert Medical College, CSU Bakersfield Auxiliary for Sponsored Programs Administration, and Western Truck School.
Item No. 20 AM session:
The Board approved 20 additional Wildland Firefighter positions through the Wildland Firefighter Bridge Program allowing extra help seasonal firefighters to transition to full-time firefighter positions.
This program establishes a pipeline for Kern County’s workforce through recruiting, training, and employing local talent.
Item No. 26 AM session:
The Board approved the Kern County Department of Human Services partnering with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County to provide family engagement activities designed to strengthen local families receiving court ordered services through the Child Protective Services Bureau in an attempt to reunify with their children.
Item No. 32 AM session:
The Board accepted $25,000 in grant funding from the Wonderful Community Grant Program to increase CalFresh outreach in Wasco, Delano, and Shafter through November of 2022.
Item No. 24 PM session:
The Board approved the Kern County Administrative Office applying for and accepting $200,000 from the State of California Department of Parks and Recreation Local Assistance Specified Grant to be used to restore the Muroc Joint Unified School District community swimming pool in Boron.
Item No. 26 PM session:
The Board contributed $500 to American Legion Post 26 for the purchase of food items for holiday baskets for veterans and their families.
Items No. 38 – 40 PM session:
The Board approved three-year agreements with Service Employees’ International Union, Local 512, for permanent employees, Bargaining Units 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6, extra help employees, Bargaining Units
