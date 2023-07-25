The Kern County Board of Supervisors met today as scheduled for Tuesday’s July 25, 2023, Board Meeting. Supervisor Phillip Peters (District 1), Supervisor Zack Scrivner (District 2), Chairman Jeff Flores (District 3), Supervisor David Couch (District 4), and Supervisor Leticia Perez (District 5) were in attendance
The Kern County Board of Supervisors met today as scheduled for Tuesday’s July 25, 2023, Board Meeting. Supervisor Phillip Peters (District 1), Supervisor Zack Scrivner (District 2), Chairman Jeff Flores (District 3), Supervisor David Couch (District 4), and Supervisor Leticia Perez (District 5) were in attendance.
Meeting Highlights:
Item No. 1 AM session:
The Board honored Ryan J. Alsop for his dedicated and distinguished service as Kern County’s Chief Administrative Officer.
Item No. 2 AM session:
Item No. 2 AM session:
The Board proclaimed August 2023 as Valley Fever Awareness Month in Kern County.
Items No. 21 – 24 AM session:
The Board approved agreements with College Community Services, Clinica Sierra Vista, and Henrietta Weill Memorial Child Guidance Clinic, Inc. to provide outpatient mental health services for children, adolescents, and adults across Kern County.
Item No. 26 AM session:
The Board approved Behavioral Health and Recovery Services’ request to award scholarships to Kern County high school students participating in the department’s essay contest for mental health awareness and suicide prevention.
Item No. 32 AM session:
The Board approved an agreement with the City of Bakersfield and other partners to apply for and accept grant funding from the Transformative Climate Communities Implementation Program for workforce development services.
Item No. 33 AM session:
The Board approved an agreement with Clinica Sierra Vista to provide Medi-Cal outreach and enrollment services for older Kern County adults.
Item No. 5 – 6 PM session:
The Board held a protest hearing for costs incurred for nuisance abatement work throughout unincorporated Kern County.
This effort supports the enhancement of quality-of-life for Kern County residents.
Item No. 22 PM session:
The Board approved an agreement with the Kern Law Enforcement Association for changes to wages, hours, and terms of conditions of employment for Deputy Sheriff positions, expiring June 30, 2026.
This adjustment aligns with the Board’s priorities of recruitment and retention for law enforcement officers, and will be funded with revenue from Measure K.
Learn more here.
Items No. 23 – 25 PM session:
The Board approved agreements with the Kern County Sheriff’s Command Association, Kern County Sheriff’s Command Association II, and Kern County Sheriff’s Command Association III for changes to wages, hours, and terms of conditions of employment for Sheriff’s Office management ranks, expiring June 30, 2026.
These adjustments ensure KCSO management personnel are not compacted as Kern County seeks to bridge the gap in total salary and bring Deputy Sheriffs above the average of comparable agencies.
These salary increases will also be funded with revenue from Measure K.
Learn more below:
https://itsapps.kerncounty.com/clerk/minutes/bosagenda/2519364/2519385/2519394/2519781/2519810/Memorandum%20of%20Understanding%20(MOU)%20-%20KCSCA2519810.pdf
https://itsapps.kerncounty.com/clerk/minutes/bosagenda/2519364/2519385/2519394/2519782/2519811/Memorandum%20of%20Understanding%20(MOU)%20-%20KCSCA%20II2519811.pdf
https://itsapps.kerncounty.com/clerk/minutes/bosagenda/2519364/2519385/2519394/2519783/2519812/Memorandum%20of%20Understanding%20(MOU)%20-%20KCSCA%20III2519812.pdf
Item No. 26 PM session:
The Board voted to amend Section 3.08.540 of Chapter 3.08 of Title 3 of the Kern County Ordinance Code increasing the biweekly base salary of elected department heads.
Within the last few years, department heads have had their salaries determined by a formula within this ordinance code, which has led our elected department heads to become compacted by wage increases to other County staff, and in some cases, they have been made less than their staff.
Human Resources performed a salary comparison using counties of comparison, and created an ordinance reset to bring Kern County’s elected officials above the average and median base salaries of their counterparts in comparable counties.
This change supports the recruitment and retention of talent in Kern County’s top leadership positions.
Item No. 27 PM session:
Item No. 27 PM session:
The Board approved a resolution adopting changes to the salary range for classifications assigned to bargaining units M and D, effective July 29, 2023.
In line with the County’s strategic plan to be a model of excellence in managing our business and workforce through attracting, developing, and retaining top talent across our business areas, the County has made extensive efforts over the past few years to address recruitment and retention issues within our workforce.
While these efforts focused mainly on our front-line employees, our management employees and department heads have been subject to the same changes in the labor market and have largely been left out of our compensation adjustments to date. In fact, the last time our management group at large was evaluated for these types of equity adjustments was over 15 years ago. Our management employees are an equally important part of our organization, and we must maintain a competitive position in comparison to our counties of comparison to successfully manage our workforce and deliver the quality services our residents deserve.
Item No. 28 PM session:
Item No. 28 PM session:
The Board approved a side letter agreement with the Kern County Detention Officer’s Association exercising the Sheriff’s discretion to modify shift schedule to a new hybrid shift schedule, effective July 15, 2023.
