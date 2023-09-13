The Kern County Board of Supervisors met today as scheduled for Tuesday’s September 12, 2023, Board Meeting. Supervisor Phillip Peters (District 1), Supervisor Zack Scrivner (District 2), Chairman Jeff Flores (District 3), Supervisor David Couch (District 4), and Supervisor Leticia Perez (District 5) were in attendance.
Meeting Highlights:
Item No. 2 AM session:
The Board proclaimed September 20 through October 1, 2023 as “Kern County Fair Days” in Kern County.
Item No. 3 AM session:
The Board proclaimed September 22, 2023 as “California Indian Day” in Kern County.
Item No. 4 AM session:
The Board proclaimed September 17 – 23, 2023 as “Constitution Week” in Kern County.
Item No. 5 AM session:
The Board proclaimed September 2023 as National Suicide Prevention Month in Kern County.
Item No. 6 AM session:
The Board proclaimed September 2023 as Recovery Month in Kern County.
Item No. 7 AM session:
The Board proclaimed September as Workforce Development Month in Kern County.
Item No. 14 AM session:
The Board approved an agreement with North of the River Recreation and Park District for senior nutrition services in north Bakersfield through June of 2024.
Item No. 30 AM session:
The Board approved an agreement with Foundation for California Community Colleges for the Career Catalyst program to provide human resources and payroll services to enable Employers' Training Resource to provide paid work experience for youth participants in the Envision, Plan, Innovate and Connect (EPIC) program through June of 2024.
Item No. 31 AM session:
The Board approved the fire department’s request to extend the local emergency due to the California Severe Winter Storms incident.
Item No. 32 AM session:
The Board approved an agreement with Deaf Link, Inc. for an Accessible Hazard Alert System to support public safety, preparedness information, and outreach for residents with disabilities through June of 2028.
Items No. 39 – 41 AM session:
The Board approved agreements with Alpha House, Women’s Center High Desert, Inc., and The Open Door Network to provide shelter, education, counseling, and support services to families experiencing domestic violence through June of 2024.
Item No. 8 PM session:
The Board heard a presentation from Public Works on continued compliance with State Legislation SB 1383 regarding organic waste collection services.
SB 1383 is an unfunded State mandate that requires California counties to collaborate with their jurisdictions regarding organic waste recycling and food recovery capacity required to divert organic waste from landfills into recycling activities and food recovery organizations.
Watch the entire presentation here.
Items No. 9 – 22 PM session:
The Board voted 4-1 to set public hearings to consider 14 different collection areas and ordinances establishing the schedules of universal solid waste collection charges for universal collection areas.
For maps of the universal collection areas, please see the presentation in Item No. 8 PM session.
Items No. 23 – 26 PM session:
The Board held a series of protest hearings for cost incurred for nuisance abatement work throughout unincorporated Kern County.
This effort supports the enhancement of quality-of-life for Kern County residents.
Item No. 42 PM session:
The Board voted to contribute $2,193 to Wreaths Across America to place wreaths at veterans’ graves.
Item No. 43 PM session:
The Board voted to contribute $1,000 to the Friends of Kern County Animal Shelter Foundation for the essential surgery of Stoney the dog.
Item No. 44 PM session:
The Board voted to contribute $500 to the to the Kern High School District for the Del Oro High School Future Farmers of America program.
Item No. 45 PM session:
The Board voted to contribute $500 to the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Business Education Foundation.
