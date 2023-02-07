The Kern County Board of Supervisors met today as scheduledon Tuesday February 7, Board Meeting. Supervisor Phillip Peters (District 1), Supervisor Zack Scrivner (District 2), Chairman Jeff Flores (District 3), Supervisor David Couch (District 4), and Supervisor Leticia Perez (District 5) were in attendance. For information on how to address the Board on a specific agenda item or provide general public comment, please click here.
Meeting Highlights:
Item No. 1 AM session:
The Board proclaimed February 2023 as Grand Jury Awareness Month in Kern County.
Item No. 2 AM session:
The Board proclaimed February 2023 as Safely Surrendered Baby Awareness Month in Kern County.
Learn more at kcdhs.org.
Item No. 17 AM session:
The Board approved an agreement with Stanislaus County Workforce Development Board to provide access to job training programs in partnership with the Community Colleges Chancellor's Office Workforce and Economic Development Division to provide access to work based learning and increase opportunities and equity for Kern County residents through September of 2025.
Item No. 18 AM session:
The Board approved an agreement with La Cooperativa Campesina de California for the USDA Farmworker Relief Grant for the distribution of mini-grants to eligible farmworkers that have been impacted by COVID-19 through October of 2024.
Items No. 21 – 23 AM session:
The Board approved the Fire Department’s requests to acquire two shop trucks and two aircraft mechanic trucks, nine portable radios and one additional mobile radio, and special clothing and helmets, to address the department’s critical equipment needs.
Item No. 25 AM session:
The Board approved the Library’s request to accept a $45,000 donation from the Friends of the Kern County Library to support summer reading incentive books, summer performers, year-round programming supplies, storytelling materials, promotional ads and food or snacks.
Item No. 29 AM session:
The Board heard a ground ambulance service performance report for calendar years 2019 – 2021 led by Public Health.
Learn more here.
Item No. 41 Closed Session:
The Board voted unanimously 5-0 to appoint Jose Lopez as the interim Veterans Service Officer, effective February 11, 2023.
Mr. Lopez will lead our Veterans Service Department upon the resignation of our Veterans Service Officer, Joshua Dhanens.
Item No. 4 PM session:
The Board held a protest hearing for costs incurred for nuisance abatement work on Haley Street in Bakersfield.
Item No. 11 PM session:
The Board approved a notice of project completion for pedestrian path improvements on Virginia Street from East Side Canal to Mount Vernon Avenue.
Item No. 28 PM session:
The Board approved $30 million in countywide pedestrian and infrastructure improvements funded with Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds and the American Rescue Plan Act.
Item No. 32 PM session:
The Board approved an agreement with the City of Bakersfield for the purchase of a playground structure for the Belle Terrace Park Improvements Project.
The next Regular Board Meeting is scheduled for February 14, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.