A Kern County firefighters who worked at the Fellows station has died.
"We are saddened to announce the passing of a Kern County Firefighter. On Sunday, November 27, Kern County Firefighter Mark Schmidt passed away. Mark has been a Firefighter with the Department for the past 17 years. His last duty station was Station 23 in Fellows, CA. Mark was only 61 years old.” KCFD Fire Chief Aaron Duncan said . "Firefighter Schmidt had battled cancer for several years. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time."
All Kern County Fire Department flags will be flown at half-staff until Firefighter Schmidt is laid to rest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.