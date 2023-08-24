Job seekers are invited to attend Kern County’s upcoming career expo on Saturday, September 16, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kern County Administrative Center at 1115 Truxtun Ave. in Bakersfield.
Dozens of departments will be on hand recruiting for extra-help and full-time positions, offering on-the-spot interviews, and giving potential hires the opportunity to get to know their teams.
All public safety departments will be in attendance to showcase their various equipment and open positions.
Additionally, the Kern County Sheriff's Office will be testing for Deputy Sheriff Trainee and Sheriff Detentions Trainee positions at 9:30 a.m. in the 3rd floor conference room.
The following Kern County departments will be in attendance and recruiting:
Fire Employers’ Training Resource General Services
Sheriff Human Services Library
Probation Assessor-Recorder Agriculture & Measurement Standards
Veterans Service Auditor-Controller-County Clerk Child Support Services
Public Works Treasurer & Tax Collector Human Resources
Animal Services Behavioral Health & Recovery Services Public Health
To view all Kern County job openings and to apply, please visit www.kerncounty.com/careers.
