Kern County is working to improve the National Broadband Map created by the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) in order to bring more funding to our region. This will help address high-speed internet projects throughout our rural communities and close the digital divide.
Residents and business owners are encouraged to look up their address and see if the information listed is accurate. Having correct data for each Kern County address is crucial because it will be used to calculate the funding allocated to Kern County for high-speed internet projects.
If residents notice their information is incorrect, they can file a challenge. All changes are due January 13, 2023.
Please see below for instructions on filing a challenge:
•Visit https://broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home
•Using the search bar, type in your address
•Review the information that comes up on the side panel
•If your address is missing or wrong, click on “Location Challenge” next to the address to submit correct information
•If the internet service information is wrong, click on “Availability Challenge” to submit correction information (do not include any personal identifiable information, such as your account number or username and password, in the “Description” section for Location Challenge or “Describe Your Experience” section for Availability Challenge)
What can be challenged?
•Reported service – is the reported service not offered or is the reported speed not available for purchase?
•Service denial – did the provider deny your request for service or demand connection charges that exceed its standard installation charge?
•Scheduling – did the provider fail to schedule or perform an installation within 10 business days of request?
•Documentation needed for challenges
•Location ID (found on the map once you click on “Availability Challenge”)
•Contact information
•Challenge reason
•Summary of experience requesting service
