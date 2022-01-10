The Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative is postponing the Point in Time (PIT) Count to the morning of Feb. 24, 2022.
The count was scheduled to be held on Jan. 26.
The postponement of the PIT Count is necessary to ensure the safety of the community, those experiencing homelessness, and PIT volunteers, due to the impacts of Covid. The Department of Housing and Urban Development has approved the exception request to change the date and BKRHC is one of several Continuums of Care throughout California making this request.
BKRHC continues to seek volunteers and Covid safety protocols will be in place to ensure the safety and health of participants. Volunteer sign-up and information can be found at www.bkrhc.org.
The annual PIT Count provides a snapshot view of homelessness in Kern County. Results from the PIT Count are used to allocate resources to address homelessness in our communities.
“The health and safety of our community is our priority. As we see a surge in Covid cases locally, the postponement of the PIT Count became necessary,” said Anna Laven, Ed.D., BKRHC executive director.
PIT Count volunteers’ primary task is to identify and count the number of unsheltered people experiencing homelessness, that is, those sleeping on the streets and alleys, in parks, encampments or other places not meant for human habitation.
PIT Count volunteers are organized into teams of three or four people and dispatched to specific areas throughout Kern County. During past PIT Counts, volunteers have engaged with individuals experiencing homelessness to complete an in-depth questionnaire and gather demographic information.
