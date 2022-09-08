Kern County's top officials came to Taft last week to outline the need for a sales tax increase in unincorporated areas.
County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop, Sheriff Donny Youngblood, Fire Chief Aaron Duncan, District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer all discussed the effects budget cuts have had on the county's essential services.
They were talking about Measure K, a proposal on the Nov. 8 ballot to add one cent to sale tax collected in unincorporated areas of Kern County.
The extra money is needed, they said, to make up for lost tax revenues lost, Alsop said, largely to state policies that are unfairly impacting Kern County.
Traditionally, the county has drawn most of its tax revenue from the oil and agricultural sectors.
Not any more.
Climate change policies have placed more and more restrictions on oil production, driving down tax revenues."
"They are driving the oil and gas industry to extinction," Alsop said. "The impact to our communities is profound."
Alsop said the industry is not going to be around much longer and the county needs to replace the revenue.
"Oil and gas is going to be gone in 20 years. That's the situation we're in. So what are we going to do about it."
The county
Kern County is losing tens of millions of dollars a year in tax revenue from oil. At the same time, it is becoming a leader in renewable energy, but is losing money doing that.
Renewables, like solar, were granted a property tax exemption from the state legislature and pay no taxes.
That costs Kern $20 million annually, Alsop said.
"If we had that money we wouldn't be here tonight," he said.
Youngblood said law enforcement has had deep cuts in recent years and in the past year has lost 26 more deputies than have joined the KCSO.
"Now we are at a breaking point," he said.
The Sheriff's gang unit has been eliminated, most narcotics investigator positions cut, school resource officers have been eliminated, the rural crimes unit is understaffed an many patrol positions in metro and in the substations have are not filled.
If the tax passes he said, he'll fill those substation potions.
Zimmer said her office has been hit hard by cuts, and the elimination of the Sheriff's gang unit is leading to more homicides and prosecutions.
"They are out there patrolling and intervening," Zimmer said. "We are losing people but crime is going up."
Fire Chief Aaron Duncan said his department has millions of dollars work that need to be done at fire stations around the county -- some are 60 to 70 years old - and millions more in equipment that needs to be replaced.
Truck 21, stationed in Taft, has been in service since 1998 and has 250,000 miles on it, he pointed out.
Alsop ended he presentation by pointing out that most Kern residents shop in incorporated cities that already have the tax.
Kern County is in a small minority of areas that don't have a local sales tax hike already. He said 95 percent of the states's population lives in an aeaa already paying 8.25 percent.
"We need to be a responsive... government with libraries open five days a week code enforcement... we are never going to get there without something like this," Alsop said.
