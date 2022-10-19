Public libraries provide critical resources to some of Kern County's most vulnerable residents on a daily basis. Because overdoses can occur anywhere, it's appropriate for staff working in public spaces such as a public library, be trained to administer and distribute Narcan, just as they would learn how to operate other emergency equipment such as fire extinguishers.
The county library joined local efforts championed by Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services (KernBHRS) in becoming a naloxone (commonly known by the brand name Narcan) distributing organization by providing free Narcan to residents at our libraries throughout the County. KernBHRS provided training to library staff on the administration and distribution of Narcan.
Since 2019, Drug Free Kern in partnership with KernBHRS, began distributing Narcan doses in in our area. Since then, there have been over 5,514 Naloxone kits distributed to the community and over 721 successful overdose reversals reported by partners throughout Kern County participating in the Naloxone Distribution Project.
"Libraries are a trusted community hub where vulnerable populations come for all sorts of services and referrals. Many of our libraries are located in areas most impacted by opioid overdose and this partnership allows our organization to provide a life-saving tool to residents experiencing an opioid overdose," states Andie Sullivan, Director of Libraries.
Narcan is a critical tool in the public health response to the opioid crisis and has no harmful effects if given to someone who is not experiencing an overdose. Narcan distribution programs have been shown to decrease opioid-related overdose fatalities nationwide.
Narcan is now available for distribution at each of our 22 County libraries, including Taft. Patrons may ask a library team member for more information. A brief form is required. KernBHRS and the Library will track the amount of Narcan distributed at libraries and use the information to combat overdoses in Kern County.
For more information on this partnership, please visit kernlibrary.org or kernbhrs.org.
