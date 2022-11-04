Kern Council of Governments is seeking nominations for its 2022 Regional Awards of Merit ceremony, which honors those programs, organizations, and individuals who are making life in the Kern region better through innovative, cooperative efforts.
Nomination forms may be obtained by clicking on the link below. If you have any questions or need any assistance, please call or email Susanne Campbell at (661) 635-2906, scampbell@kerncog.org.
Nominations and all attachments are due to Susanne Campbell at 1401 19th Street, Suite 300, Bakersfield, Calif. 93301, no later than Thursday, December 1, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.