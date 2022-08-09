After being held virtually for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Kern County Superintendent of Schools office, in conjunction with the Kern High School District, Bakersfield College, CSU, Bakersfield and California Aeronautical University, will host the annual Kern County College Night in-person on Monday, Sept. 12 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mechanics Bank Convention Center. The event is free and reservations/tickets are not required.
Representatives from public and private colleges and universities will be on hand to speak with attendees. Breakout sessions will be available on a variety of topics such as how to obtain financial aid, how to prepare if you want to be a college student athlete, how to write a personal statement and how to decide which college is right for you. Students will also hear about why it’s important to take rigorous courses in high school and how to prepare for tests like the SAT and ACT.
The first breakout sessions for parents and students begin promptly at 5:15 p.m. with the second session starting at 6:10 p.m. A third session will start at 7 p.m. Guidance counselors from the Kern High School District will also be on hand to answer questions and help students and parents decide which workshops fit their needs.
For more information about Kern County College Night visit Facebook @KCCollegeNight or contact Christine Goedhart-Humphrey at (661) 636-4330 at the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office.
