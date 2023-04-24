Know Your Numbers Program Launches at West Side Recreation & Park District in Taft The Kern County Public Health Services Department will launch our free Know Your Numbers program at West Side Recreation & Park District on Tuesday, April 25.
This traveling program offers two health screenings informing participants of their body mass index, blood pressure, blood glucose, and cholesterol levels both before and after six weeks of nutrition coaching from our Public Health Nutritionist and fitness classes. The community is invited to join in on Tuesday, April 25 between 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. for the initial health screening and kick-off. Fitness and nutrition classes will be held Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. from May 2 thru May 30, and the final health screening will be on June 6. Visit https://kernpublichealth.com/knowyournumbers/ to learn more about this exciting program.
“ Joining Public Health’s Know Your Numbers program is an incredible opportunity for the residents of Taft to enjoy free exercise classes and nutrition coaching in the beautiful West Side Recreation & Park District facility. Please take advantage of this opportunity to improve your overall health,” said Zack Scrivner, 2nd District Supervisor of the Kern County Board of Supervisors
“The Know Your Numbers program has assisted residents throughout Kern County achieve better health. We are excited to partner with the West Side Health Care District as we bring our Know Your Numbers program to the residents of Taft,” added Brynn Carrigan, Director of Kern County Public Health.
“We are happy to partner with the County of Kern and the West Side Recreation and Parks District to bring this wellness program to Taft and the surrounding West Side communities. This is a fun way to educate yourself about your personal health and start or maintain an active lifestyle as we lead into the summer months,” said Ryan Shultz, Executive Director of West Side Health Care District.
