The current leadership of Laborers of the Harvest paid tribute to the founders of the community food bank last week and were joined by an old friend and supporter.
Laborers Director Shari Rightmer, who took the helm of the nonprofit two years ago when its founding group retired, was joined by Kern County Supervisor David Couch, who once represented the area in the honors.
"These guys have given their hearts and so much more. We wouldn't be doing this if it wasn't for them," Rightmer said of Mike and Becky Long, Louise and Bob Brown, Sam White, Norma Bonner and the others who founded Laborers in 1986.
Couch presented the founders with a plaque honoring them.
the food bank's first home was in the 500 block of Kern Street next to what was the Presbyterian Church. The Browns let the group use a walk-in freezer to store produce.
Laborers stayed at the location until 2008 when it moved to its current location at 201 Harrison St. in 2008.
The original group retired in 2019.
"We're just fortunate we could carry on as long as we did,"" Mike Long said.
RIghtmer said that's an understatement.
"This is a man I love with all my heart and should," She said. "What you have done here is beyond anything I have ever known.' You have set a high example for me to live up to."
Becky Long is the daughter of Sam White.
"My dad would be absolutely gleaming with joy in his heart if he could see this today.
Laborers has grown in the past two years and recently received a $400,000 gran to pay people $15 per hour to be trained in forklift operation, foo handling and other skills..
Laborers, along with the NEEDS Center, were two of just three foo banks to stay open though the pandemic
