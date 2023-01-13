The Kern River Valley Chamber of Commerce is not foolin’ around this year.
The annual Lake Isabella fishing derby kicks off on April 1 and ends June 4. But the first two days of the derby could yield some lucky angler$10,000.
“The $10,000 trout is only good for the first two days of the derby and then after that it will be worth $1,000,” Chamber president Fred Clark said.
Also available for anglers the first two days will be a “blind bogey” cash give away.
“Any registered angler in the derby who brings in a tagged or untagged fish will be given a ticket for a drawing on April 2. We will be giving away prizes from $20 to $100 for fisherman holding the winning tickets,” Clark said. The drawings will begin at 5 p.m. and you must be present to win,” Clark said.
In addition to the derby volunteers raising several thousand pounds of fish to be released into the lake prior to the derby, the chamber has also bought 4,000 pounds of trout from Mt. Lassen with 10 percent of them being trophy fish weighing from three to ten pounds.
Clark noted the Department of Fish & Game will also be stocking the lake with fish beginning February.
