The lawsuit filed by Taft Union High School against the City of Taft over the 2013 school shooting is starting this week.
Jury selection was scheduled to start on Monday in the suit filed by the school alleging the city was negligent by not having its school resource officer on campus on the day of the Jan. 10, 20123 school shooting that crucially injured student Bowe Cleveland.
Taft Police officer Doug Hallmark was the school resource officer working at TUHS, but he was delayed by weather at his Frazier Park home and wasn’t able to get to school until later in the day.
TUHS has alleged in the suit that the city was in breach of its contract by not having an officer on campus the day of the shooting
Cleveland was critically injured by a shotgun blast to the chest and underwent 31 surgeries in the first year after the shooting.
A suit was filed against TUHS on Cleveland’s behalf and the school was found negligent and ordered to pay him $2 million.
Another student, Bryan Oliver pleaded no contest to two counts of unpremeditated attempted murder and was sentenced to 27 years and four months in prison.
He will be eligible for parole in January 2027, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Both students were 16 at the time of the shooting.
