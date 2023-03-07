Lincoln Junior High School is hosting a career day on March 30 with intentions of peaking interest in the students and inspiring them to set goals.
This event will be hosted on campus between 8:15 am-11:15 am.
Participants are invited to set up an informational booth (table and chairs provided) to showcase the career they are involved in. Students will visit booths, prepared to ask questions and learn about each career. Participants are encouraged to be prepared to answer questions and distribute informational handouts detailing information they would like to share about their career.
"We believe it is never too soon for them to start thinking about their futures and would appreciate your presence there to help them start to set goals!" said school counselor Christy Stubblefield
Some examples of engaging with students and offering info would be to bring stickers, goodies, or even set up games that encourage students to learn more about the career. Community business owners and/or personnel are invited to represent careers that would interest our 6th through 8th grade students.
Interested parties should contact:
Christy Stubblefield at 661-765-2127 ext 171008
Brandi Swearengin, Tessa Pilgrim, or Chrissy Rodart at 661-765-2127
This event will be hosted on campus between 8:15 am-11:15 am.
Lincoln Junior High has approximately 800 students enrolled. Students from grade 6-8 will attend the event and visit vendor booths on a rotating schedule each hour the day of the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.