Here is the lineup for the annual Taft Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade.
The parade will follow the traditional route east on Center Street froM Eighth to Second then disband at the West Side Health Care Facility on East Center.
Divisions will lineup behind their signs on Main Street. The vanguard will form on
Center Street at Eighth.
V1 – Police Department Chief McMinn & Sgt. Beilby
V2 – Kern County Sheriff Office Taft
V3 – Fellows American Legion Post #65
V4 – TUHS Band & Color Guard
V5 – Grand Marshals – West Kern Oil Museum
V6 – Mayor Dave Noerr
V7 – Mayor Pro Tem Orchel Krier
V8 – Councilman Josh Bryant
V9 – Outgoing Councilman Jeff Eveland
V10 – Outgoing Councilman Ed Whiting
V11 – Incoming Councilman Carlos Chavira
V12 – Incoming Councilman Ron Waldrop
V13 – City Planner Mark Staples & Planning Commissioner Jerry Livingston
V14 – Planning Commissioner Ron Orrin
V15 – Planning Commissioner Bob Leikam
V16 – Supervisor Zack Scrivner
DIVISION A (Main Street & 8th)
A1 Bakersfield Young Marines (walking group)
A2 West Hills Church of the Nazarene (1 + trailer)
A3 West Side Family Health Care (1 + float)
A4 West Side Rec & Park District (3-5)
A5 Elk Hills School District (1-2)
A6 ARC Taft (1)
A7 Jim’s Towing (3)
DIVISION B (Main Street & 7th)
B1 Lincoln Jr. High Cheer & Dance Team
(walking group)
B2 Lincoln Jr. High Marching Band (walking group)
B3 Glenn Black & Family (1)
B4 Taft City School District (1 bus)
B5 Berry Petroleum + C&J Well (Rig + float trailer w/ tractor)
B6 Taft Midway Lodge No. 426 (1)
B7 McKittrick Elementary Parent’s Club (1 + float)
B8 Templo Agua Viva (1 + trailer)
DIVISION C (Main Street & 6th)
C1 Ten-West (6)
C2 St. Mary’s Catholic Church (1)
C3 Wild & Free Youth Program (1 + float)
C4 Taft College (40 ft. train golf cart)
C5 Burt Electric (1)
C6 Taft Side by Side (10)
C7 Revival Worship Center (2)
C8 TUHS School District (1)
DIVISION D (Main Street & 4th)
D1 Soroptomist (1)
D2 Taft High Oil Tech Academy (1 + float)
D3 Brittany Bonds (1)
D4 Brian Holmes (1)
D5 Oasis Bar & Grill (1)
D6 Taft High ASB (1 + float)
D7 United Jetting & Plumbing (1 + trailer)
D8 San Pablo Tilaltepec (1)
D9 Taft Horseman
Special Guest: SANTA
