Home for the Holidays
Chelsi Perry

Here is the lineup for the annual Taft Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade.

The parade will follow the traditional route east on Center Street froM Eighth to Second then disband at the West Side Health Care Facility on East Center.

Divisions will lineup behind their signs on Main Street. The vanguard will form on

Center Street at Eighth.

V1 – Police Department Chief McMinn & Sgt. Beilby

V2 – Kern County Sheriff Office Taft

V3 – Fellows American Legion Post #65

V4 – TUHS Band & Color Guard

V5 – Grand Marshals – West Kern Oil Museum

V6 – Mayor Dave Noerr

V7 – Mayor Pro Tem Orchel Krier

V8 – Councilman Josh Bryant

V9 – Outgoing Councilman Jeff Eveland

V10 – Outgoing Councilman Ed Whiting

V11 – Incoming Councilman Carlos Chavira

V12 – Incoming Councilman Ron Waldrop

V13 – City Planner Mark Staples & Planning Commissioner Jerry Livingston

V14 – Planning Commissioner Ron Orrin

V15 – Planning Commissioner Bob Leikam

V16 – Supervisor Zack Scrivner

DIVISION A (Main Street & 8th)

A1 Bakersfield Young Marines (walking group)

A2 West Hills Church of the Nazarene (1 + trailer)

A3 West Side Family Health Care (1 + float)

A4 West Side Rec & Park District (3-5)

A5 Elk Hills School District (1-2)

A6 ARC Taft (1)

A7 Jim’s Towing (3)

DIVISION B (Main Street & 7th)

B1 Lincoln Jr. High Cheer & Dance Team

(walking group)

B2 Lincoln Jr. High Marching Band (walking group)

B3 Glenn Black & Family (1)

B4 Taft City School District (1 bus)

B5 Berry Petroleum + C&J Well (Rig + float trailer w/ tractor)

B6 Taft Midway Lodge No. 426 (1)

B7 McKittrick Elementary Parent’s Club (1 + float)

B8 Templo Agua Viva (1 + trailer)

DIVISION C (Main Street & 6th)

C1 Ten-West (6)

C2 St. Mary’s Catholic Church (1)

C3 Wild & Free Youth Program (1 + float)

C4 Taft College (40 ft. train golf cart)

C5 Burt Electric (1)

C6 Taft Side by Side (10)

C7 Revival Worship Center (2)

C8 TUHS School District (1)

DIVISION D (Main Street & 4th)

D1 Soroptomist (1)

D2 Taft High Oil Tech Academy (1 + float)

D3 Brittany Bonds (1)

D4 Brian Holmes (1)

D5 Oasis Bar & Grill (1)

D6 Taft High ASB (1 + float)

D7 United Jetting & Plumbing (1 + trailer)

D8 San Pablo Tilaltepec (1)

D9 Taft Horseman

Special Guest: SANTA