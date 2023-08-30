Three local school districts and the West side Health Care District are holding a series of public hearings as they transition from at-large elections to by-district elections for their boards.
The West Kern Community College District was the first to start the transition after a demand letter from the Dolores Huerta Foundation alleging the at-large election system was in violation of the California Voting Rights Act.
The Health Care District was next followed by the Taft City School District and last week by the Taft Union High School District.
The TUHSD held a hearing Monday night, the WSHCD followed on Tuesday and the TCSD held a on Aug. 26. Each district has 90 days from the adoption of a resolution to adopting the final maps of the new wards.
The college board is the first and is scheduled to adopt a map on Sept. 13.
The health care district is scheduled to approve a map on Sept. 28.
Taft City and the Taft Union High School district will be the last.
The hearing center around the planning stages for carving up the respective districts into five wards.
At Tuesday afternoon’s WSHCD meeting, Noe Garcia, a representative of the Dolores Huerta Foundation representative said 2 p.m. meetings make it hard for working class people to attend the meetings.
He suggested a phone option for people who can’t attend the meeting and don’t have emails.
