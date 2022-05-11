Taft apparently won't have a public wimming pool in the near future, but children will have a chance to play in the water by summer 2023 after Second District Supervisor, Zack Scrivner, announced funding for a splash pad at Ford City Park.
The $600,000 splash park is coming from nearly $8.7 million for park improvements and maintenance for eight parks throughout the district, which stretches from Boron on the edge of eastern Kern to Taft and Frazier Park near the county’s western boundary.
“I am very pleased to be able to make such a significant investment in my district’s parks, which I believe are critical to quality of life, as well as economic development,” said Scrivner. “Community amenities, like parks, are important considerations for families and businesses when looking to locate in Kern County.”
Funding for the improvements will come from several different sources, Scrivner said in a news release. He said the county secured $3,023,637 from the Clean California Grant administered by the Department of Transportation for Mojave East Park. The County Administrative Office has also budgeted $1,000,000 from the County’s allocation of federal American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funding, $300,000 in discretionary park funds, and $991,424 for the renovation of the pool at Jim Williford Park in Rosamond. In addition, Scrivner said he made the decision to use the eastern Kern economic opportunity zone, RENEWBIZ, funds of $3,364,063 to bolster the park improvements in communities within the zone’s boundaries.
The Ford City Park splash pad is one of two project in western Kern. The spalsh pad project will include covered seasing. In addititon, Scrivern said, the Fellows Park will get $200,000 for seating and playground improvements.
The Ford City and Fellows projects are both due to be completed by June 2023.
