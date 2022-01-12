The Kern Council of Governments will honor 17 individuals and programs for making significant contributions to this area’s quality of life through innovative, cooperative efforts during its annual Regional Awards Program.
One award will go to the Westside. Maricopa's assistant to the city administrator, Laura Robison is being recognized for her work in local government.
That event was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The awards will be presented on March 3 at Seven Oaks Country Club, 2000 Grand Lakes Ave., Bakersfield. The program starts with a reception at 5:30 p.m. and the program and a two-entree buffet starts at 6 p.m.
The cost is $65 per person which includes a two-entrée dinner buffet.
Reservations and payment are due by noon Feb. 28 by calling 661-327-1698 or by emailing vanessa@provconsult.com. No money will be accepted at the door.
Here is a compete list of winners:
2020
Community Involvement:
•Nichole Hamblin - #LoveTehachapi (Beautifying their community)
Transportation:
•Muhaned Aljabiry & Abhijit Bagde (Caltrans) - Over 21 years of successfully managing over $5 billion in transportation projects to meet the FSTIP.
•Fatima Bugharin – Highway 99 as Historic Route in Bakersfield
Innovation:
•Jerry Tyler & Heart of Nature – Creative concept of transitioning an old chemical plant into something that processes non-toxic and all-natural minerals for agriculture.
Chairman’s Regional Award of Merit:
•Anthony Valdez (City of Bakersfield) – Brundage Lane Navigation Center Project
2021
Local Government:
•Randy McKeegan (City of Bakersfield) - B-Cares Small Business Assistance Grants
•Laura Robison - City of Maricopa
Community Involvement:
•Stacey Wuertz (Kern County Child Support Services) – “Spirit of Service”
•Ronald Pierce – Minter Field Air Museum
Journalism:
•KGET TV – Alex Fisher and Robert Price, “Kern’s Deadliest Days” and “Fentanyl Special Report”
Innovation:
•Venue Dash, Inc – Recognizing a local delivery service similar to Uber Eats but delivers all types of goods; home goods, clothing, medical equipment, etc.
•Kern County Public Works and Bike Bakersfield – Bike Kern Scavenger Hunt for Bike Month
Richard A. Maxwell Public Safety:
•Craig Pope and Kern County Public Works – Boron-Desert Lake Pedestrian Path Project
Ken Volpe Award of Merit for Environmental Resources and Conservation:
•Karen King (Golden Empire Transit) - Hydrogen Buses
•Navdip Grewal (City of Bakersfield) – “Kentucky Street Urban Greening Project”
Darrel Hildebrand Distinguished Leadership – Public Official:
•Karen King – CEO Golden Empire Transit
Ronald E. Brummett Lifetime Achievement:
•David Warner – Buttonwillow Water District
