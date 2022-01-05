7:18 Traffic Accident - Non Injury
Occurred at Second St/Warren St. . Disposition: Report Taken.
7:23 Vandalism - Less than $1,000
Occurred at Car Quest Auto on Sixth St. . Disposition: Report Taken.
7:51 Misc. - Extra Patrol
Occurred on E. San Emidio St. N.ALY. . Disposition: Civil Problem.
8:24 Theft under $50
Occurred at Dollar General on S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Report Taken.
9:00 Welfare Check - Misc.
Occurred at Alpha House on Seventh St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
9:23 Found Property Report
Occurred at Coopers True Value Home Center on Ninth St. . Disposition: Completed.
9:40 Animal Control
Occurred on Fourth St. . Disposition: Completed.
12:30 Vandalism - Less than $1,000
Occurred on Sixth St. . Disposition: Report Taken.
2:33 Civil Matter
Occurred on S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Civil Problem.
2:52 Animal Control
Occurred at S. Seventh St/Front St. . Disposition: Completed.
3:13 Loitering, other than schools
Occurred at Fourth St/Kern St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.
11:06 Traffic Stop
Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Main St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
12:20 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest
Occurred at Ninth St/San Emidio St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.
3:56 Suspicious Circumstances
Occurred at Midoil Rd/A St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.
