Taft Police

7:18 Traffic Accident - Non Injury

Occurred at Second St/Warren St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

7:23 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at Car Quest Auto on Sixth St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

7:51 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred on E. San Emidio St. N.ALY. . Disposition: Civil Problem.

8:24 Theft under $50

Occurred at Dollar General on S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

9:00 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Alpha House on Seventh St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:23 Found Property Report

Occurred at Coopers True Value Home Center on Ninth St. . Disposition: Completed.

9:40 Animal Control

Occurred on Fourth St. . Disposition: Completed.

12:30 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred on Sixth St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

2:33 Civil Matter

Occurred on S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Civil Problem.

2:52 Animal Control

Occurred at S. Seventh St/Front St. . Disposition: Completed.

3:13 Loitering, other than schools

Occurred at Fourth St/Kern St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

11:06 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Main St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:20 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Occurred at Ninth St/San Emidio St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

3:56 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Midoil Rd/A St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.