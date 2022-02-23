Update: Highway 33, I-5 now open Feb 23, 2022 Feb 23, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Highway 33 and Interestate 5 over the Grapevine are now open with no restrictions, according to the California Highway Patrol. Both roads were closed Wednesday morning due to snow and ice. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest News Update: Highway 33, I-5 now open Taft Police activity for Feb. 22-23 Roads closed by ice and snow Taft Police activity for Feb. 20-21 McCarthy holding meeting for service academy candidates Taft Police activity for Feb. 19-20 Taft Police activity for Feb. 17-18 Taft Police activity for Feb. 16-17 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBonnie Lorraine PriceMaria Alisa Louise JohnsonMax Garland RussellTUHS Hall of Fame to induct three new membersSearch underway for man missing near Mt. PinosDUI crash defendant ordered to stand trialUpdate: Missing hiker found safeTaft Police activity for Feb. 19-20KCSO investigating stabbing in South TaftMan arrested after car chase through Taft on Thursday Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition Taft Midway Driller To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
