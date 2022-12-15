A Lost Hills man pleaded not guilty to the slayings of two other men in Lost Hills.
Marco Aldaco, 31, is charged with second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and possession of a gun and ammunition by a felon.
He was arrested by Kern County Sheriff's detectives after two men were shot on Aug. 30 in Lost Hills.
The Kern County Coroner said one victim, Ulyses Aviles, 34, died at the scene and the second victim, Gerardo Junior Gonzalez, 33, died from his injuries Sept. 30 at Kern Medical.
Aldaco is being held without bail in Kern County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.