Taft Police arrested a man following a lengthy vehicle pursuit from Ford City through Taft, into South Taft and back to Ford City Thursday afternoon.
Police said the man was wanted for possession of a stolen vehicle and other charges before the chase and was driving a stolen car during the chase.
Sgt. Corey Beilby said the pursuit started about 1:30 p.m when an officer spotted Travis Lee, 23, in the area of Fir and Birch Street. Beilby said Lee was wanted for stolen vehicle and weapons charges.
The officer attempted to make a traffic stop but Lee fled in a white Honda Civic that was later determined to be stolen, Beilby said.
A pursuit started that went south up into South Taft, where it was terminated for safety reasons when the suspect drove through residential areas and near a school.
The pursuit later resumed as the suspect drove north through Taft and back to Ford City where it was again halted.
Later, officers found the car in an alley in the 100 block of Adams.
Lee was later found at the home of a known associate on the 200 block of Jackson Street.
He was arrested on numerous charges from the pursuit including felony evading arrest in a vehicle, running a stop sign, driving without a valid license and speeding.
He was also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and weapons charges from the unrelated case.
Lee is being held in Kern County Jail on $36,873 bail.
