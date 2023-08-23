Taft Police arrested a man on lewd conduct charges after they said he exposed himself and maid lewd gestures on the Taft Union High School campus Monday afternoon.
The suspect was identified as Thomas Edward Butz, 48. He is being held in the Kern County Jail on a felony count of indecent exposure and misdemeanor counts of lewd conduct and trespassing.
The school’s security staff had already detained Butz when officers arrived.
Police said witnesses told them the suspect was walking on the west sidewalk of the 700 block of Wildcat Way when he walked on to the campus and was standing near a guard rail exposing his genitals ”and made a thrusting motion.”
Butz left the campus on foot but was detained by a TUHS security personnel.
Buts is being held on $15,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
