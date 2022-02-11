A dispute over money led to the armed robbery arrest Tuesday afternoon.
Taft Police said the suspect and victim were arguing over money at the Welcome Inn on the 100 block of Kern Street just after 5 p.m. when the suspect, identified as Efrain Gonzalezhilario, 32 brandished a knife and grabbed the money.
The victim, an adult male, and suspect struggled and the victim sprayed him with pepper spray, police said.
Police said Gonzalezhilario fled.
He was later located at his residence in the 300 block of Jefferson Street and arrest on armed robbery charges.
Gonzalezhilario was also charged with misdemeanor drug possession after a small amount of narcotics was found on him, officers said.
