A man was arrested in South Taft Thursday evening after he reportedly threw a bottle of alcohol at a Taft Police officer investigating a reported shoplifting incident.
Juan Carlos Rafael Moto, 28, is being held in Kern County Jail on a felony count of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and misdemeanor counts of resting arrest and possession of stolen property.
Taft Police spokesman Robert Gomes said an officer was flagged down in the 500 block of 10th street regarding a shoplifting incident by two suspects at Lucky 7.
The officer started checking the surrounding area and located at least one.
When the officer contacted the suspect identified as Mota, he threw a bottle of alcohol "in the officer's direction" and fled.
After a search and foot pursuit, Mota was located and arrested, Gomes said.
