Taft Police arrested a manthey say destroyed the Chase Bank ATM with a hammer on Monday.
Police said bank officials told them it would cost $500,00 to replace the machine.
Officers were called to the bank at 329 Kern Street just before 4 p.m. to a report of vandalism in progress.
When the arrived, they saw the suspect, identified as Joel Acosta-Leyva, 50, hitting the ATM with a hammer.
He ignored commands to stop and was taken into custody after a brief struggle, Sgt. Corey Beilby said.
The ATM was severely damaged and the exposed wiring was sparking. Kern County firefighters were called to the scene.
