A man was arrested on arson charges after a small fire broke out in an alley in the 500 block of Sixth Street last week.
Kern County firefighters responding to a report of structure fire quickly extinguished the small fire against the rear of a commercial building.
According to Taft Police, witnesses said they saw the suspect, identified as Manuel Lopez Mendoza, 32 place items near the building and then start the fire.
Firefighters detained the suspect until Taft Police arrived and arrested him.
Mendoza is being held without bail in the Kern County jail on the arson and vandalism charges and a misdemeanor warrant.
Mendoza pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on June 10 and is scheduled to be back in court on
June 16 for a pretrial hearing.
