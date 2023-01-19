A man carrying a pellet rifle triggered brief lockdowns for several schools Wednesday before he was arrested on misdemeanor weapons charges.
The man, identified by Taft Police as Eduardo Rojascastellanos, 25, was spotted on Wildcat Way about 12:10 p.m. and arrested a few minutes later on the 800 block of Sixth Street.
Nearby schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution.
Taft Police spokesman Robert Gomes said Rojascastellanos was wearing a heavy camouflage jacket and neck gaiter and carrying a .22-caliber pellet rifle when he was taken into custody.
He was booked on two misdemeanor counts -- one a city ordinance for possession of an air rifle in public and a California penal code violation for displaying an imitation gun in public.
After booking, Rojascastellanos was released on a citation.
