A suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery attempt at the Dollar General store in Ford City turned himself in, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The suspect, identified as Kyle Arnett, 38, turned himself in on Monday, one day after the unsuccessful robbery, the KCSO said.
He is accused of try to rob the store on Sunday night.
The KCSO said a witnesses told officers an adult male entered the store at 419 Harrison Street at about 9:44 p.m. with a handgun and demanded money from a store employee.
The suspect did not get any money and fled the store. He was later identified as Arnett by deputies.
The handgun has not been located.
Arnett is being held on $10,00 bail, according to the KCSO jai website.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation (2023-000798930) is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322- 4040.
